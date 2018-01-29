Tronox's acquisition of Cristal approved by Saudi Arabia’s competition authority

Tronox has secured the approval of Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Competition for its proposed acquisition of the titanium dioxide business of Cristal.

To date, Australia, China, New Zealand, Turkey, South Korea, and Colombia have also approved the proposed acquisition.

Tronox president and CEO Jeffry N. Quinn said: "We are pleased the Saudi General Authority for Competition has approved our proposed pro-competition, output-enhancing combination with Cristal.

"This approval is an important step toward completion of this strategic acquisition. We are confident the significant synergies we have identified will enable us to increase production and lower our cost position to the benefit of our customers around the world."

Tronox intends to consummate the transaction promptly following the satisfaction of all remaining conditions to closing the acquisition.

Source: Company Press Release